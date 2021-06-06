Cleared Chicago priest holds first Mass since reinstatement

To support Pfleger, church members have held rallies, flooded archdiocese phone lines, threatened to withhold church dues and launched a letter-writing campaign. On Sunday, some wore T-shirts featuring the priest's photo and the message “Pfleger is back.” Among those in attendance was filmmaker Spike Lee, who is friends with Pfleger and whose 2015 movie “Chi-raq” featured a character inspired by Pfleger and played by John Cusack.

Pfleger is known for his anti-violence activism and for bolstering neighborhood development in the largely low-income neighborhood surrounding the church. He's also been in the spotlight for clashing with church leaders, having been suspended twice before this year, including in 2008 during Barack Obama's presidential campaign when he mocked Obama's primary opponent Hillary Clinton.

Ordained in 1975 and assigned to St. Sabina, Pfleger became pastor six years later and lived at the nearby rectory until earlier this year, when he temporarily moved to an apartment during the investigation.

Police have said their investigation remains “open and active,” but they haven't provided any details about it. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has said police haven’t presented any information for her office to review or determine if criminal charges are appropriate. Illinois has no statute of limitations for filing charges in major sex crimes.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services completed its review in February, concluding there was no credible evidence of child abuse or neglect. The agency, which doesn't investigate allegations of abuse by an adult victim, focused on whether children were currently at risk.

During Sunday's service, Pfleger talked about street violence in Chicago. He also acknowledged the damage that the abuse allegations did to his reputation.

He didn't talk about the allegations in detail, aside from saying the false accusations to “destroy his character” began with an “extortion letter.” One of the brothers, who are in their 60s, has acknowledged that he asked Pfleger for a $20,000 payment in December.

“I know my name will be damaged for the rest of my life,” Pfleger said as congregants booed. “But most of that is by people that hated me anyway. There are people watching today that are not happy that I'm back. But take off your party hat and blow out the candles. I'm back.”

Follow Sophia Tareen on Twitter: https://twitter.com/sophiatareen

Rev. Michael Pfleger conducts his first Sunday church service as a senior pastor at St. Sabina Catholic Church following his reinstatement by Archdiocese of Chicago after decades-old sexual abuse allegations against minors, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) Credit: Shafkat Anowar Credit: Shafkat Anowar

