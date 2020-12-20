Clemson and Ohio State get CFP rematch in Sugar Bowl

Barta, the Iowa athletic director, said “there was no dissension in the room” over putting Ohio State in.

“We wanted an opportunity to get back to the situation, to win the whole thing," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said, reflecting on the close loss to Clemson in last year's semifinal.

If the Big Ten reduces the COVID-19 return-to-play timeline from 21 days to 17 days, Day said “a good amount” of the players who were unavailable for the Big Ten championship game will be able to come back for the Jan. 1 semifinal. Among the missing on Saturday were leading receiver Chris Olave and starting linebacker Baron Browning.

Clemson snatched the No. 2 spot after beating up Notre Dame in the ACC championship game. The Fighting Irish, who had been No. 2 in the CFP rankings for a month, entered the game undefeated, with a victory over Clemson already in the bank. The rematch was a 34-10 blowout by Clemson.

Notre Dame (10-1) made the playoff as the fourth seed and will play undefeated and No. 1 Alabama in the other semifinal.

On the outside looking in was No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), which finished its regular season with seven straight wins in the SEC and lobbied for inclusion by noting its only loss was to the Crimson Tide more than two months ago.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs for the end zone to score past Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell (21) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence holds the MVP Trophy after defeating Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jeff Siner/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Jeff Siner Credit: Jeff Siner

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, right, is congratulated by head coach Ryan Day, left, after being named most valuable player following the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. Ohio State defeated Northwestern 22-10. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) eludes Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) as Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) blocks during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings