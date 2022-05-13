dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cleveland Guardians place slugger Naylor on COVID-19 list

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

caption arrowCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Nation & World
By TYLER MASON, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has been added to the team’s COVID-19 injured list, marking the first player to be sidelined by the team’s recent outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor was added to the team's COVID-19 injured list on Friday, marking the first player to be sidelined by the team's recent outbreak.

Cleveland's game at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, and the team was off Thursday. Pitching coach Carl Willis was slated to run the team Friday night at Minnesota after manager Terry Francona was among several coaches placed in health and safety protocols.

As of Friday, Naylor was the only Guardians player to land on the COVID-19 list.

“We’ve had dozens of tests over the last few days,” general manager Chris Antonetti said. “We’ve been following the guidance of both MLB protocols and recommendations from our medical personnel to determine our testing.”

Naylor has been one of the team's best hitters so far this season, batting .347 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 20 games.

Under the current guidelines, Naylor will need to be out either 10 days from the day of symptom onset or after receiving two negative tests, per Antonetti. That means the members of Cleveland's coaching staff who were sent home this week will not rejoin the team in Minnesota.

Francona, who has dealt with several health issues in recent years, is resting in Cleveland.

“He’s hopefully on the path to recovery,” Antonetti said.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, first-base coach Sandy Alomar, third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh, hitting coach Chris Valaika, assistant pitching coach Joe Torres and hitting analyst Justin Toole also are away from the team because of the outbreak.

The Twins also have experienced recent COVID-19 cases, including manager Rocco Baldelli and infielder/outfielder Luis Arraez. Both returned to action Thursday.

“Unfortunately there's been a surge throughout the country, and also if you look around Major League Baseball, there have been a number of instances with managers, coaches and players that have had to go on the COVID IL recently,” Antonetti said. “I think that's just a sign of what continues to happen and the recognition that the virus continues to impact the country, and Major League Baseball isn't immune to that.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
76ers need better Harden, healthy Embiid to contend in East
2
House subpoenas its own, grave new norm after Jan. 6 attack
3
Live updates | Ukraine preparing 41 Russian war crimes cases
4
Bitcoin tumbles, a stablecoin plunges in wild week in crypto
5
Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top