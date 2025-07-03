Breaking: New Culver’s location to open Monday as River District’s first business

Cleveland pitcher Luis Ortiz placed on non-disciplinary leave by MLB amid investigation

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz has been placed on non-disciplinary leave due to an investigation by Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis L. Ortiz throws tot he Athletics during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 21, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sara Nevis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz was placed on non-disciplinary leave on Thursday due to an investigation by Major League Baseball.

MLB said Ortiz's paid leave will be through the end of the All-Star break on July 18. MLB and the Guardians had no further comment on the investigation. Ortiz returned to Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The 26-year old Ortiz is in his first season with Cleveland after he was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh last December. The right-hander is 4-9 with a 4.36 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 16 starts this season. The nine losses are tied for the most in the American League.

Ortiz was slated to be the starting pitcher for Thursday night's game at the Chicago Cubs. Instead, left-hander Joey Cantillo will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Cantillo is 1-0 with one save and a 3.81 ERA in 21 appearances this season.

Cleveland (40-44) has dropped a season-high six straight games and is 9-18 since May 1.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis L. Ortiz, center, talks with pitching coach Carl Willis, second from left, and catcher Austin Hedges, right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

