Cleveland's Francona wins AL Manager of the Year award

Baseball’s youngest team, the Guardians unexpectedly won the AL Central, overtaking the Chicago White Sox in September and running away with the division. Cleveland then swept Tampa Bay in the wild-card round before losing in five games to the Yankees in the AL Division Series.

Francona made it through the season after major health issues forced him to leave the team in 2020 and 2021. The 63-year-old said he was re-energized by his young team, which had 17 players make their big-league debuts this season.

He intends to return in 2023, but Francona and the Guardians have an open agreement that would allow him to step aside if he needed.

Voting was conducted before the postseason.

The NL Manager of Year will be announced later Tuesday. The three finalists are L.A.'s Dave Roberts, Atlanta's Brian Snitker and New York's Buck Showalter.

