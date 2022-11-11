Click out as Astros GM 6 days after winning World Series

BreakingNews
Court filing seeks Bethel school board members’ removal over transgender issues
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Houston Astros general manager James Click will not be given a new contract

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros general manager James Click will not be given a new contract, a highly unusual move that the team announced Friday — just six days after Houston won the World Series.

Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season and appeared increasingly distant from owner Jim Crane.

Click said Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that his contract expired Oct. 31 and the situation had not been addressed.

He also said that he was given little advance notice of Wednesday's news conference, where the Astros announced that manager Dusty Baker was given a one-year contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

