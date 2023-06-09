Climate activist Greta Thunberg won't be school striking after graduation but vows to still protest

Thunberg, 20, started staging Friday protests outside the Swedish parliament building during school hours in 2018. Teenagers from around the world followed her lead, leading to an international student movement called Fridays for Future.

Because she won't be a student anymore, Thunberg noted that her future Friday activities that “technically” won't be school striking. But in a tweet, she vowed to continue protesting, saying, “The fight has only just begun.”