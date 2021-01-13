Climate activist Thunberg to appear on Swedish postal stamp

The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering its public profile.

Her blunt words to presidents and prime ministers, peppered with scientific facts about the need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions, have won her praise and awards, but also criticism and even death threats.

Appearing on a stamp “means that a person is doing something extraordinary,” said Kristina Olofsdotter, managing director for stamps at the postal company.

Thunberg demands that lawmakers stick to the 2015 landmark Paris climate deal that asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions in order to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

