Climate activists block intersection near Dutch parliament

Extinction Rebellion said 700 people were involved in the blockades. The group said in a message sent to reporters that it was calling for climate justice.

“Do what is necessary to stop loss of biodiversity and make the Netherlands climate neutral in 2025,” the group said.

One of the activists taking part called for closer cooperation between politicians and researchers to lay out clear goals for the Glasgow conference.

"I think policy makers should work directly together with climate scientists in order to really get a clear picture of what is necessary — what kind of measures are necessary and what kind of degrees of warming we can still accept and what is actually disastrous," Mira Geirnaert said.

Caption Protestors from climate activism group of Extinction Rebellion block a busy intersection by pulling a boat on the street near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The group says it plans a series of demonstrations in the city throughout the week ahead of a major United Nations climate conference that opens Oct. 31, in Glasgow. (AP Photo/Patrick Post) Credit: Patrick Post Credit: Patrick Post

