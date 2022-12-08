dayton-daily-news logo
X

Climate activists stage protests at 2 German airports

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
Climate activists have briefly disrupted traffic at Munich airport in southern Germany, in a protest against the environmental impact of air travel

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists briefly disrupted traffic at Munich airport in southern Germany Thursday, in a protest against the environmental impact of air travel.

The group Last Generation said some of its members glued themselves to the tarmac in Munich, while others entered the grounds of Berlin airport.

Henner Euting, a spokesperson for Munich airport, confirmed that the northern runway was briefly closed. Planes had to be routed over the southern runway, causing short delays, he said.

A spokesperson for Berlin airport, Sabine Deckwerth, confirmed that a police operation was ongoing but said air traffic there was not disrupted.

A similar protest recently at Berlin airport drew widespread condemnation from government officials and calls for tougher policing to stop activists interfering with air traffic.

In Other News
1
Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
2
China begins implementing relaxed anti-COVID-19 measures
3
Ex-Wirecard boss on trial in fraud case that shamed Germany
4
England player Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup
5
UK royals brace as Harry-Meghan doc promises 'full truth'
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top