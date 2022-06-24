Climate, malaria highlighted as Commonwealth leaders meet

Prince Charles is representing his mother, who at 96 is restricting her official duties.

Other meetings on the margins of the summit have reported some successes in efforts to address pressing issues such as managing climate change and how to fight killer diseases.

More than $4 billion was pledged Thursday toward global efforts to accelerate the fight against malaria and other neglected tropical diseases. The money will come from governments, philanthropists and others in the private sector. In addition, pharmaceutical companies donated 18 billion tablets to prevent and treat those diseases.

Observers say the fundraising marks a significant breakthrough as malaria is a leading killer in Africa.

Dr. Francisca Olamiju, the head of a non-governmental in Nigeria advocating for the poor, told the AP of her high expectations for such a big gathering to bolster campaigns against tropical diseases.

World leaders must “walk the talk” and mobilize more resources for the cause, she said.

The summit also is urging increased climate action ahead of the United Nations climate change summit in Egypt later this year.

Commonwealth leaders are set to adopt the much-awaited “Living Lands Charter," an action plan to address climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss. The charter aims to achieve climate goals through a mixture of policy influence, financing, technical assistance, governance and sharing knowledge across nations.

Commonwealth governments have been asked to submit their emission reduction targets by Sept. 23.

Some 32 of the Commonwealth’s members are small states, with 25 of them being small islands and developing states classified as vulnerable to climate change.

Associated Press writer Rodney Muhumuza contributed to this report from Kampala, Uganda.

