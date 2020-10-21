Clippers confirm hiring of Tyronn Lue as coach

Lue was on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ staff when he replaced the fired David Blatt during the 2015-16 season. Under Lue’s guidance, the Cavs and LeBron James went on to win their first-ever NBA championship that season, making Lue one of the few rookie coaches in the league to ever lead his team to a title.

Lue, who won two NBA championships as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as Cavs coach. He coached the team to the NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018, but both times they lost to Golden State. He was fired after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 season.

“The pieces we need are in place — committed ownership, smart management, and elite talent, on and off the court, in the NBA’s best market,” Lue said. “My familiarity with the organization, particularly Mr. (Steve) Ballmer and Lawrence, confirmed this is where I want to be.”

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyrone Lue directs his players against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis. Tyronn Lue has agreed in principle to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Final terms were still being worked on, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, because no contract had been signed. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone