Clippers' Westbrook undergoes surgery on fractured hand and is listed as week to week

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has undergone surgery on his fractured left hand, and the team describes his status as week to week.

Westbrook broke his hand Friday in the Clippers' 140-115 victory over the Washington Wizards. The 2016-17 MVP and nine-time all-NBA performer appeared to suffer the injury while trying to poke the ball away from Washington's Jordan Poole.