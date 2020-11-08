Club-wielding police in Belarus arrest over 500 protesters

Lukashenko, who has suppressed opposition and independent news media since coming to power in 1994, has refused dialogue with opponents and has alleged that Western countries have incited the protests.

His main election challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania under pressure from officials after the election, on Sunday expressed hope that Joe Biden, the U.S. president-elect, would put pressure on Lukashenko.

“Joe Biden has spoken out more than once and taken a firm position of support for the Belarusian people,” she said.

She also exhorted protesters to continue demonstrating.

“We have stood against lawlessness and violence for 90 days already. In these 90 days, Belarusians made the regime understand that they have lost legitimacy and authority,” she said.

Police officers run during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Club-swinging police went after demonstrators in the Belarusian capital who were demanding the resignation of the country's authoritarian president on Sunday, the 90th consecutive day of protests in the country. Human rights activists said nearly 400 people were arrested. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

