CMA Awards honor Loretta Lynn, Combs wins album of the year

Chris Stapleton won male vocalist of the year, his sixth win in the category. Bryan, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen were also nominated.

“All the guys in this category deserve this award,” Stapleton said.

He dedicated the honor to his 12-year-old daughter, who’s birthday was Wednesday.

Bryan is co-hosting the show at Bridgestone Arena along with NFL great Peyton Manning.

Joining country's biggest stars for the evening are Katy Perry and actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who are playing Tammy Wynette and George Jones in an upcoming Showtime limited series.

Perry took the stage and performed “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett during the show.

