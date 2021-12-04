dayton-daily-news logo
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal

FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Nation & World
By MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week to investigate his involvement with his brother's defense.

“We have retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” CNN said in a statement. "While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

The network did not immediately release additional details.

Chris Cuomo said on Twitter that he was proud of the work he did at the network.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot," he said.

As women came forward accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, his brother, despite being a CNN anchor, pressed sources for information on the accusers and reported back to the governor’s staff on what he was learning.

He was active in helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for state Attorney General Letitia James. Her office found Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced harassment charges. But more detail has emerged about the help he gave. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial.

