CNN shifting daytime, weekend schedule after Baldwin exit

Alisyn Camerota will be leaving the morning shift to host CNN's “Newsroom” from 2 to 4 p.m. Eastern each day, with co-anchor Victor Blackwell, who has been a regular on CNN's weekend schedule.

She will be replaced on “New Day,” from 6 to 9 a.m., by Brianna Keilar, who had been working in the early afternoon. John Berman will remain as morning co-anchor.