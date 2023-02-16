CNN's Don Lemon regrets saying Nikki Haley past her 'prime'

“Don't shoot the messenger, I'm just saying what the facts are,” Lemon replied. “Google it.”

He brought up the subject again an hour later, when commentator Audie Cornish joined the discussion. Like Harlow had earlier, Cornish said the idea of “prime” that Lemon was referring to was about reproductive years, and didn't concern mental health and aging.

"She's in her prime for running for office," Cornish said of Haley, who announced her candidacy Tuesday. "Political prime is what we're talking about."

Later Thursday, Lemon issued a statement saying he regretted his “inartful and irrelevant” references to a woman's prime age.

"A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally," he wrote on Twitter. "I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

There was no immediate comment from CNN leaders. CNN chief executive Chris Licht launched the network's new morning show in November.

Haley tweeted out a video of the CNN exchange on Thursday, saying “liberals can't stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job. BTW, it's always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

Haley also retweeted other anti-Lemon comments from conservative politicians and media figures.