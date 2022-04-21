CNN's streaming service shutting down a month after launch

“While today’s decision is incredibly difficult, it is the right one for the long-term success of CNN. It allows us to refocus resources on the core products that drive our singular focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and its reputation as a global news leader,” Licht wrote.

Under AT&T, there were $100 million in development costs and some 500 employees assigned to building out CNN+. The service had attracted big names for its lineup, from former Fox anchor Chris Wallace to food-media star Alison Roman, as part of the company’s effort to appeal to younger people with a streaming news service as cable news audiences age.

There had been skepticism that a paid news streaming service would attract interest from consumers, who already have available a slew of online TV. While Fox has a paid streaming service, Fox Nation, other major TV news organizations make their apps available free.

Combined Shape Caption Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart Combined Shape Caption Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart

Combined Shape Caption Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart Combined Shape Caption Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart

Combined Shape Caption Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart Combined Shape Caption Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart

Combined Shape Caption Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart Combined Shape Caption Signage is seen at CNN center, Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Atlanta. CNN’s brand-new streaming service, CNN+, is shutting down only a month after launch. In a Thursday memo, incoming CNN chief executive Chris Licht said the service would shut down at the end of April. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Credit: Mike Stewart Credit: Mike Stewart