Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage

According to market analysis firm WiseApp, Kakao’s free chat app had around 45 million active users as of April, a huge presence in a country with a population of around 51 million. The company has used the popularity of the app to branch out to banking, online shopping and Uber-like taxi services in recent years. Its app also has been part of the country's COVID-19 response, including reservations for vaccines and use of QR codes for infection tracing.

Kakao's chat users had dropped to around 39 million during the outage in the weekend people began using other alternatives such as Facebook’s Messenger, Telegram and Naver’s Line, WiseApp said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Kakao’s service outage also exposed the problems of its dominant market presence and added that the country’s antitrust watchdog was examining competition issues.

“If a market becomes distorted by a monopoly or a severe oligopoly, especially to the extent where the (services) begin to function like a national infrastructure, the government should of course respond with necessary measures to protect the interests of people,” Yoon said Monday.