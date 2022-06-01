Coach K enjoying family, 'at peace' with coaching retirement

Krzyzewski's final season included reaching 1,202 career victories and a 13th Final Four — both records — before losing to rival North Carolina in early April.

“He’s at peace. He’s in a great spot,” new Blue Devils coach and designated successor Jon Scheyer said, pausing to ask: “Was he talking about his dog?”

That would be a silver Labrador named Coach, presented at the team’s postseason awards ceremony. Krzyzewski pulled out his cell phone to proudly show off pictures of the roughly 4-month-old pup, who is working with Krzyzewski and a trainer.

This is part of a new life away from the sideline.

“You’re not thinking of everybody,” Krzyzewski said. “You’re thinking of you and your family, and whatever responsibility that you want, not the responsibilities that you may just have to do. That keeps you fresh.”

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25