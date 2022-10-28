Coast Guard: 13 rescued from sinking vessel off Virginia

The Tremont’s 12 passengers boarded a life raft, while the captain stayed on his ship, according to WHOI.

The Atlantis launched an inflatable boat that towed the life raft to another fishing vessel, the New Jersey-based Dyrsten, which took on the 12 passengers.

The Coast Guard helicopter hoisted the captain to safety in a basket.

“Moments later, according to witnesses, the Tremont sank,” WHOI said in its email.

No one was injured in the collision or rescue, the Coast Guard said. The cause of the collision is being investigated.

“Safety of life at sea is the Coast Guard’s top priority,” Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Sector Virginia, said in a statement.

“These are the life-saving missions for which we train each and every day,” Stockwell said. “While this morning’s events were unfortunate, 13 people were rescued from an extremely perilous situation. The combined efforts of good Samaritans and Coast Guard response assets demonstrates a selfless commitment to others.”

The Atlantis happened to be nearby as it was on a three-week mission conducting research dives on seeps of methane gas from the ocean floor, WHOI said. And it was using Alvin, the institution’s famed human-operated submersible, which is probably best known for exploring the wreck site of the Titanic ocean liner.

Pratt reported from Waltham, Massachusetts. Associated Press researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this story.