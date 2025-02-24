Coast Guard crews rescue three boaters stuck at sea for 9 hours after their boat capsizes

The three boaters reported no health issues from being stuck at sea, according to a Coast Guard press release. It's unknown why the boat flipped over.

Dennise Werre, chief warrant officer of the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, said in a press release that it's important to have a “float plan” with loved ones before going out to sea. Float plans are meant to be told to someone not going on the boat, outlining information about the intended route, how many people are aboard and what safety equipment is available on the boat.

“We were able to locate and rescue the three boaters thanks to the quick coordination of the Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the use of critical search tools,” Werre said.