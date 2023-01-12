Coast Guard returns 177 Cubans caught at sea to the island

The migrants were all intercepted separately off Florida's coast earlier this month, according to a Coast Guard news release. They were repatriated by two Coast Guard cutters.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, the Coast Guard has interdicted more than 4,900 Cuban migrants at sea as they attempted the risky Florida Straits crossing to illegally enter the Keys island chain and other parts of the state. That compares with more than 6,100 Cubans intercepted during all of fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to the news release.