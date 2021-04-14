Coast Guard search: 12 missing in ship capsize off Louisiana

The search was ongoing by sea and from the air, Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said.

“There was a microburst of weather that came through the area at the time of the incident,” Lally said. “I don’t know whether that was the cause, but what we can say is that inclement weather did hit the area at the time.”

A special marine warning issued by the National Weather Service in New Orleans said steep waves and winds greater than 50 knots (58 mph) were expected in parts of the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday.

The Seacor Power is a commercial lift vessel, designed to become an offshore platform by dropping three towering legs down to the sea floor. Hit by the storm, it flipped over, with one of the legs pointed awkwardly skyward as rescuers searched for the workers in rough seas.

Port Fourchon, Louisiana's southernmost seaport, is a major base for the U.S. oil and gas industry, supporting most of Louisiana's offshore platforms and drilling rigs.

New Orleans and areas off Louisiana's shore were being hit by an unexpectedly strong storm that overturned vessels and damaged property, particularly in coastal towns. The Coast Guard warned in a Facebook post that the storms caused "significant hazards to life and property."

The length of the capsized vessel has been corrected; it has a beam of 129 feet, not 265 feet.