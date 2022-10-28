Cobra missing for 6 days in Swedish zoo located, still free

The deadly snake escaped on Saturday via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the Skansen Aquarium, part of the zoo on Stockholm’s Djurgarden island. Park guests who were inside the building where the snakes are located were evacuated. The zoo later assessed that there was no general risk for employees or guests and and the rest of the zoo remained open.

The park said it had located the reptile overnight in a confined space near its terrarium and staff were now working to retrieve it.