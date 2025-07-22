Coca-Cola reports weakening global sales volumes in second quarter

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter as higher prices overcame weaker sales volumes
Bottles of Mexican Coca-Cola are displayed at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter as higher prices offset weaker sales volumes.

Case volumes fell 1% globally and 1% in North America, but Coke said Tuesday that pricing rose 6% for the April-June period.

Revenue for the Atlanta company rose 1% to $12.5 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, quarterly revenue was $12.6 billion. That was in line with Wall Street’s forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income jumped 58% to $3.8 billion. Its adjusted net income was 87 cents, which was higher than the 83 cents Wall Street forecast.

Coke said Tuesday it now expects full-year adjusted earnings earnings to grow 8%. At the start of the year, Coke had expected earnings to grow 8% to 10%, but in April it lowered that range to 7% to 9%. Coke earned $2.88 per share in 2024.

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. were down slightly early Tuesday as were all major U.S. markets.

