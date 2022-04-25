BreakingNews
3 taken to hospital via medical helicopter in Miami County crash Sunday
Coca-Cola revenue soars in first quarter

Bottles of Coca-Cola are on display at a grocery market in Uniontown, Pa, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Coca-Cola Co. on Monday, April 25, 2022, reported first-quarter net income of $2.78 billion. The Atlanta company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16% during the first quarter as crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sport stadiums

Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16% during the first quarter as crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sport stadiums.

Coca-Cola was among the companies to suspend operations in Russia after it invaded neighboring Ukraine. But on Monday, it stuck by earlier revenue growth projections of 7% to 8% and per-share growth of 5% to 6% for the year.

The Atlanta company posted net income of $2.78 billion, or 64 cents per share, topping Wall Street's expectations for per-share earnings by 6 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.49 billion in the period, also exceeding industry analyst forecasts of $9.91 billion.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. rose slightly before the opening bell.

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KO

