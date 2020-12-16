Cockburn scores 33 as No. 13 Illinois routs Minnesota 92-65

Illinois went on several runs, including a 22-5 spurt fueled by back-to-back 3s from Frazier to end the half.

Illinois led 40-29 at halftime and dominated the second period from start to finish.

The Gophers were 19 of 69 (28%) from the field, while the Illini shot 34 for 64 (53%).

Illinois has struggled with turnovers this season and committed 14 against Minnesota. The Gophers turned the ball over nine times.

BIG PICTURE

After beating then-No. 10 Duke 83-68 on the road followed by an 81-78 loss at Missouri, the Illini did what they needed to against a solid Minnesota team to open conference play. The outcome was never in question in the second half and Illinois used its defense and quickness to put away the Gophers.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: At home against Saint Louis on Sunday.

Illinois: Gets another shot at a ranked team when it visits No. 19 Rutgers on Sunday.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) puts the ball up as Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois center Jermaine Hamlin (34) dunks the ball against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) pressures Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) puts up a shot as Minnesota's forward Isaiah Ihnen (35) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Champaign, Ill.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) powers past Minnesota's guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Champaign, Ill.