Coco Gauff beats former No. 1 Naomi Osaka in straight sets

“I lost the match today but I feel really confident in who I am,” Osaka said. "I feel like the pressure doesn’t beat me. I am the pressure. I’m really happy with that.”

Gauff will face No. 2 seed Paula Badosa on Friday. Other winners in San Jose were Shelby Rogers and No. 4 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Rogers beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the third time this season. Coming off an opening-round win against 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, she beat Sakkari, a 2018 finalist and 2019 semifinalist in San Jose, for the third straight time.

Sabalenka came back from trailing 5-3 in the third set to edge Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka overcame 20 double-faults in the match to advance to play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

The schedule for Friday in the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up includes Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, who will face Veronika Kudermetova.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Coco Gauff, left, of the United States, and Naomi Osaka, of Japan, meet at the net after Gauff's win at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates her 6-4, 6-4 victory against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Coco Gauff, of the United States, serves to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, follows through on a return to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Coco Gauff, of the United States, prepares to hit a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, prepares to hit a return to Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after winning a game against Coco Gauff, of the United States, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V·squez)

Coco Gauff, of the United States, tosses the wldball for a serve to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)