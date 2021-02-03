'CODA,' 'Summer of Soul' win top prizes at Sundance Awards

“Wait a minute, this is too soon,” he said. “I didn’t even know this was a contest, yo.”

His film also won the grand jury prize.

“I’m so overwhelmed right now,” Questlove said. “My purpose and my goal was to just not drop the ball and just to make my people proud of me. And I’m so speechless right now.”

Dash Shaw picked up the NEXT Innovator award for his animated fantasy “Cryptozoo,” which Magnolia acquired for release.

“It’s been such a total honor to be part of Sundance this year,” Shaw said.

The world cinema documentary grand jury prize went to “Flee,” a hand-drawn animated film about a refugee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen and executive produced by Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Neon, the shop that brought Oscar-winner “Parasite” to the U.S, acquired “Flee” for distribution.

“Hive,” from first time filmmaker Blerta Basholli, was awarded the world cinema grand jury prize and the audience award. The film follows a woman after the disappearance of her husband in Kosovo. “Writing With Fire,” a documentary about India’s only all-female newspaper, won the world cinema documentary audience award.

Host Patton Oswalt called the awards, “the Oscars with bangs.”

Oswalt hosted the virtual proceedings from a black leather couch on which he amusingly feigned the audience “catching” him in conversation with an off-screen companion, musing how Marlon Brando faked his death, about not getting in a drinking contest with the Coen brothers, the perils of lending a credit card to Parker Posey, how he lost his deposit after Luptia Nyong’o crashed his snowmobile, and that one time, “I was naked, Soderbergh was naked and then Scorsese walked in ... ”

He too had a cameo from his own daughter, who came in near the end to tell him that her favorite actors are Emma Watson and Millie Bobby Brown.

“Oh, and you,” she added.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival runs through Wednesday.

