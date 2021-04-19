Coke sales rebound as vaccinations roll out and venues open

Net income dropped 19% to $2.2 billion in the first quarter. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 55 cents per share. That exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of 50 cents, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke’s revenue rose 5% to $9.0 billion, ahead of the $8.6 billion analysts had forecast.

People are regaining some mobility as the vaccine push in the U.S. goes into overdrive.

Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the government announced Sunday.

Almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.