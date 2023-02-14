Higher prices for Coke products does not dent demand in Q4

Revenue rose 7% to $10.1 billion, the company said Tuesday, slightly ahead of Wall Street forecasts, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Pricing and the mix of beverages contributed 12% to revenue growth, while concentrate sales rose 2%, Coke said. Demand for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar jumped 9% during the quarter, while coffee sales were up 11% as Coke expanded availability of its Costa brand. Sports drink sales grew 1%.