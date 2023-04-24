Coke's strong quarter fueled by higher prices, China rebound

“We seek to meet the consumers where they are and where their pockets are," Quincey said during a conference call with investors.

Overall, Coke's soft drink sales rose 3%, led by strong demand for Coke Zero Sugar. Water sales rose 5%, but demand for sports drinks fell 1%.

Coke said it's still seeing inflation in commodity costs and wages, although freight and oil prices are coming down. The Atlanta company expects both prices and inflation to moderate as the year progresses. Coke expects organic revenue growth of 7% to 8% this year, which would be half the 16% growth it delivered in 2022.

Unit case volumes jumped 10% in Asia in the first quarter as COVID-related shutdowns ended in China. Quincey said Coke's China business remains below pre-pandemic levels, but the company is "cautiously optimistic" and has resumed marketing in China. Coke also grew its business in India by adding retail partners offering promotions on multi-packs.

In North America, sales were flat. Higher sales of soft drinks, juice and dairy were offset by lower sales of water, sports drinks, tea and coffee. Case volumes fell in Europe, where growth in some markets was offset by the suspension of business in Russia and the February earthquake in Turkey.

Operating income fell 1% as Coke invested heavily in marketing. The company announced in February that it was among the first to partner with the artificial intelligence company Open AI and the consulting firm Bain and Co. to experiment with ChatGPT and DALL-E in its marketing. Last month, Coke launched a promotion that lets customers make digital art using material from the company's archives. Coke also launched a campaign for its Smartwater brand that targeted consumers using geolocation apps. Coke is starting to see increased engagement from younger customers as a result of those efforts, Quincey said.

Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta beverage giant earned 68 cents per share. That also beat analyst forecasts of 65 cents.

Coke's shares rose less than 1% Monday.