BreakingNews
Police: Man killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Dayton
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake

Nation & World
1 hour ago
An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no urban legend: An alligator was found in a chilly New York City lake on Sunday, far from the subtropical and tropical climates where such creatures thrive.

The 4-foot (1.2-meter) reptile was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn around 8:30 a.m. and taken to an animal care center and then the Bronx Zoo for medical treatment and rehabilitation.

City officials said the gator appeared lethargic and possibly cold shocked. It was likely dumped as an unwanted pet, they said. Releasing animals in city parks is illegal. Police are investigating.

For years, New Yorkers have pondered the myth that alligators roam the city’s sewer system, even celebrating Alligators in the Sewers Day as an unofficial February holiday.

Sightings like Sunday’s help keep the urban legend alive, but experts throw cold water on the sewer theory. Alligators aren’t suited to the sewer system's frigid, toxic environment, they say.

In Other News
1
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
2
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
3
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
4
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinfo fight
5
Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top