Cole Beasley, Julio Jones cut as Allen Robinson joins Rams

The Buffalo Bills released Beasley, while the Tennessee Titans officially released a seven-time Pro Bowl receiver in Jones on Thursday.

Beasley had been given permission to seek a trade with one year left on his contract, but the Bills cut their top slot receiver to free up salary cap space a day after signing two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Von Miller to a six-year contract.

Chark said other teams wanted to give a long-term deal to the former Pro Bowl receiver who was limited to four games last season in Jacksonville by a broken ankle. He signed a $10 million deal for this season, saying he sees a good fit with the Lions desperately needing a deep threat.

A person familiar with the discussions says Mayfield asked the Browns trade him through his agent shortly after the team was told by Watson he wasn't coming to Cleveland. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The Browns told Mayfield they aren’t trading him.

Dallas released right tackle La'el Collins in another cost-cutting move involving a starter on offense. Collins will be designated as a post-June 1 cut in a salary cap-saving move netting $10 million later this year.

Others released Thursday as post-June 1 designations were defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of Philadelphia and Cleveland tight end Austin Hooper. The Giants released veteran safety Logan Ryan after he started 30 of 31 games.

The Green Bay Packers signed De'Vondre Campbell to keep their All-Pro linebacker at home.

The New York Jets agreed with defensive end Jacob Martin on terms for a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not yet announced the signing.

The Jets signed cornerback D.J. Reed officially Thursday on a three-year deal. Reed says Seattle's offer to keep him was disrespectful and he believes he's worth more.

Safety Justin Reid signed his three-year, $31.5 million free-agent contract with Kansas City on Thursday, making official a deal that was reached earlier this week.

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed two restricted free agents, offensive lineman Colby Gossett and defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The Falcons also have signed free-agent offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and cornerback Teez Tabor.

