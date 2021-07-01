Coleman, Vasilevskiy help Lightning take 2-0 series lead

“It’s no secret he's the reason we were still in this game,” Coleman said about Vasilevskiy. “(Then) we made the big plays when it mattered.”

But the Lightning showed again why they're the champs and favorites to repeat by taking blow after blow and responding. Missing fourth-leading scorer Alex Killorn because of an injury from Game 1 and with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and forwards Tyler Johnson and Ross Colton wincing in obvious pain, Tampa Bay managed to beat Price three times on goals by Anthony Cirelli, Coleman and Ondrej Palat despite a major shot discrepancy.

Coleman's goal made all of that a moot point. With the clock running down at the end of the second, Barclay Goodrow put the puck around Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot and sent the puck over on a rush to Coleman, who fought off Phillip Danault to bat the puck past Price and put the Lightning up 2-1 at the end of one of their worst periods of the playoffs.

Turnovers, lost puck battles and other mistakes added up — but not to a loss for the Lightning because of the dominant play of Vasilevskiy, who was perfect except for another fluky bounce goal when Nick Suzuki's shot pinballed in midway through the second.

Suzuki tied it for Montreal after Anthony Cirelli put the Lightning on the board a few minutes earlier. Cirelli's seemingly harmless point shot found its way through traffic and beat Price on just the Lightning's sixth shot of the night.

When Palat scored to make it 3-1 with 4:18 left on the Lightning's 21st shot fans jeered, “Ca-rey! Carey!” at Price, and the Lightning improved to 13-2 this postseason when leading at the second intermission.

JOSEPH IN

Mathieu Joseph replaced Killorn in Tampa Bay's lineup, skating 6:23 in his first game since May 20. That was back in the first round when the Lightning beat the cross-state rival Florida Panthers.

BATTERED CANADIENS

The Lightning were not the only team on the ice to have some attrition of injuries add up. After getting key penalty killer Joel Armia back for Game 2, the Canadiens were without forward Artturi Lehkonen for much of the second after he went into the boards hard on a hit from Sergachev. Lehkonen returned for the third period.

