Cole's layup, defense lifts No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Nova

UConn led by one at halftime and seven early in the second half.

But the Huskies could not shake the Wildcats.

A 3-pointer from Gillespie gave Villanova its first lead of the final 20 minutes at 56-54 and the teams went back and forth over the final eight minutes.

The Wildcats led by four before Polley’s third 3-pointer of the half with 21 seconds left brought the Huskies within 69-68. Cole then tied up Gillespie in the backcourt to force a turnover, setting up the winning play.

Hurley was tossed from the game after receiving back-to-back technical fouls with just under five minutes to go in the first half.

He picked up his first for slamming his fist on the scorers’ table protesting the lack of a call on what he thought was a Villanova foul. He was tossed from the game seconds later by referee James Breeding after turning to the crowd and waving his arms in the air, imploring fans to get loud.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats trail only Providence (12-2) in the conference standings with two games left for the Wildcats to play, including a home game against the Friars next week. The top five finishers in the regular season earn a first-round bye in the Big East Tournament.

UConn: The Huskies' last win over the Wildcats came in the third round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament on the way to the program's fourth national title. Their last regular-season win in the series came in 2012. UConn came into the game having lost five straight to the Wildcats, including 85-74 on Feb. 5 in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Villanova: The Wildcats have a week off before hosting Providence on March 1 at Finneran Pavilion.

UConn: The Huskies play at Georgetown on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Connecticut's Isaiah Whaley, center, reacts toward an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut's Isaiah Whaley, center, reacts toward an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Villanova's Brandon Slater (3) looks to shoot under pressure from Connecticut's Tyler Polley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Villanova's Brandon Slater (3) looks to shoot under pressure from Connecticut's Tyler Polley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, center, reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Hurley was ejected. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, center, reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Hurley was ejected. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, left, listens to associate head coach Kimani Young, right, during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, left, listens to associate head coach Kimani Young, right, during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill

Caption Connecticut coach Dan Hurley walks off the court after being ejected during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill Caption Connecticut coach Dan Hurley walks off the court after being ejected during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill