Colin Rea staying with Brewers on one-year deal with club option for 2025

Colin Rea will remain with the Milwaukee Brewers after the right-handed pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with a club option for 2025
5 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Colin Rea will remain with the Milwaukee Brewers after the right-handed pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with a club option for 2025.

The Brewers announced the deal Thursday, just after Rea had become a free agent.

Rea, 33, was one of the Brewers’ biggest surprises of the 2023 season. After making just one major league appearance in 2021 and spending last season in Japan, Rea went 6-6 with a 4.55 ERA in 26 games this year.

His presence helped stabilize a starting rotation that was dealing with multiple injuries the first half of the season. Rea’s 22 starts ranked fourth on the team, and the Brewers went 14-8 in those games while winning their second NL Central title in three years.

Rea set career highs in wins, appearances, starts, innings (124 2/3) and strikeouts (110). Before this season, Rea had made just one MLB appearance.

He owns a 14-14 record with a 4.74 ERA in a major league career that includes stints with the San Diego Padres (2015-16), Miami Marlins (2016) and Chicago Cubs (2020), as well as the Brewers (2021, 2023).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

