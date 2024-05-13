Collapsing billboard kills 3 and hurts 59 in heavy rains in Mumbai. Scores might be trapped

A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
X

NEW DELHI (AP) — A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday.

Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X.

At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state. He said an investigation had been ordered into the accident. Rescue operations continued.

India has heavy rain and severe floods during monsoon season between June and September, which brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

India’s weather department said lightning, rain and winds were likely to occur in parts of Mumbai in the coming hours, local media reported.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
China and US envoys will hold the first top-level dialogue on...
2
Melinda French Gates resigns as Gates Foundation co-chair, 3 years...
3
Amazon's self-driving robotaxi unit Zoox under investigation by US...
4
The Latest | Michael Cohen takes the stand as testimony in Trump hush...
5
Belfast judge says parts of the UK's migrant deportation law shouldn't...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top