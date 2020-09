College basketball bubbles brewing with season on horizon

There is already scrambling going on and some of the marquee early-season tournaments have already been impacted.

The Maui Invitational will be moved from Hawaii to Asheville, North Carolina, with dates still to be determined and organizers clear that everyone involved "will be in a bubble environment that limits their movement and interaction outside the venue." The Batttle 4 Atlantis has been canceled. The Cancun Challenge will be held in Melbourne, Florida, not Mexico.

More changes almost certainly will be coming, including what to do with the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

“I think we’re past the guesswork on whether we play 20 conference games or more than that,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said Friday. “We’re trying to get everybody set like in terms of MTEs (multi-team events), figuring out when to play the ACC-Big Ten challenge.”

Painter, who was part of the NCAA committee that recommended how to start the season, noted part of the uncertainty stems from differing protocols imposed by campus, city and state officials.

In Indianapolis, Vaughn believes the convention center, nearby hotels, restaurants and downtown businesses, many within walking distance of the venue, could safely accommodate up to 24 teams. The 745,000-square foot facility would feature six basketball courts and two competition courts.

Anyone entering the convention center would undergo saliva-based rapid response testing, which would be sent to a third-party lab for results. Others venues could be added, too, potentially with more fans, if the case numbers decline.

If there is a taker, the event also could serve as a dry run for the 2021 Final Four, also slated for Indy.

“It’s not going to hurt," Vaughn said. “I can tell you all the planning we're doing right now is the same for a Final Four that's been scheduled here for any other year. But it would be nice to have this experience under our belt to see if it can be done."

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, the seating area at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is empty as media and staff mill about in Indianapolis after the Big Ten Conference announced that remainder of the men's NCAA college basketball games tournament was cancelled. Indianapolis city leaders want the college basketball world to know it is open for business. On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, Indiana Sports Corp, a local, year-round organizing committee, publicly released a 16-page proposal to convert convert about half of the city convention center's exhibition halls and meeting rooms into basketball courts and locker rooms, providing expansive safety measures and daily COVID-19 testing. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

FILE - Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway questions a foul call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Houston. As the NCAA gets set announce its plans for the 2020-21 college basketball season, there are clear precedents and blueprints in place should it decide to go the bubble route. “Maybe do it for maybe a week or two at a time, playing a certain amount of games and getting retested after you come back or something like that,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. "It’s possible, it’s not going to be easy.”(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File) Credit: Michael Wyke Credit: Michael Wyke

FILE - In this Saturday, March 7, 2020 file photo, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts to an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C. Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are pushing the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I. “This is not a regular season,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Villanova head coach Jay Wright directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in Cincinnati. The Division I Council voted Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, to start the NCAA men's and women's basketball season Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File) Credit: Gary Landers Credit: Gary Landers