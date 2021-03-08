College players will need to opt-in to upcoming WNBA draft

The move doesn't change the strict rules for underclassmen to enter the draft. Texas center Charli Collier, who is a third-year junior, announced on social media her intent to forgo her remaining eligibility and enter the draft. Collier will turn 22 in September, so she is draft-eligible.

The Longhorns star will play in the Big 12 Tournament next week, as well as potentially the NCAA Tournament. She averaged nearly 21 points and 12.2 rebounds this season for the team.

Collier had 17 double-doubles this season and has scored in double figures in all but two games— against Baylor and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-5 center is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. The Dallas Wings hold both the first and second pick in the upcoming draft.

The NBA implemented similar rules, making players opt-in for the draft.

