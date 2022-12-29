College scandal middleman blames 'winning at all costs'

He expressed remorse in the letter, said he now lives in a trailer park for seniors and can't get a job despite more than 1,000 attempts.

By getting caught, he has been provided “the opportunity for insight, atonement, and redemption," he wrote.

His attorneys, citing Singer's acceptance of responsibility, his cooperation with the government's investigation, and his lifetime of helping children, recommended a sentence of one year of home confinement, three years of probation and 750 hours of community service. If the judge decides prison time is warranted, they asked for a maximum of six months behind bars.

“His unwanted notoriety has left him unemployable, depriving him of his self-esteem," the defense wrote. “He has tried to rebuild by volunteering in his community. He has boundless energy and ideas about programming for youth and the underserved. He would be an asset to society if permitted after sentencing to continue his community service efforts.”

One of Singer's attorneys, Candice Fields, said in an email Thursday that she did not have any further comment.

Singer took in more than $25 million from his clients, paid bribes totaling more than $7 million, and used more than $15 million of his clients’ money for his own benefit, according to prosecutors, who said his pivotal role in the scandal merits a six-year sentence.

“Staggering in scope, Singer’s scheme was also breathtaking in its audacity and the levels of deception it involved," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum. “His corruption and manipulation of others were practically limitless. Singer is far and away the most culpable of the Varsity Blues defendants — by orders of magnitude — and is therefore deserving of the longest sentence," despite his cooperation with investigators, they said.

Prosecutors also asked for three years of probation, nearly $11 million in restitution to the IRS, and forfeiture of about $8.7 million.

A voicemail seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston.

The longest sentence in the case so far has gone to former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who got 2 1/2 years in prison for pocketing more than $3 million in bribes.