College students test positive for coronavirus, throw party

“Yes,” the student answers. He goes on to disclose that he tested positive a week before and that every single person at the party has COVID-19, including two people from the house across the street.

“Oh, God. This is what we’re trying to prevent,” the officer responds. "We want to keep this town open.”

The officer questioned why the students weren't practicing a self-imposed quarantine for 14 days, as recommended by state and federal health officials.

More than 1,000 Miami University students have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes started this fall, according to WKRC.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a briefing Thursday that cases at Miami are the reason why Butler County remains at a level 3 on the state's public health advisory system.

The university still plans to start in-person classes on Sept. 21. But school officials have warned that students who refuse to take a test will be denied access to campus services and will have to return to remote learning.