College town's police say they don't need help with cleanup after beer spill

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A college town in Mississippi temporarily closed a street Wednesday after a delivery truck dropped dozens of cases of beer.
The spill happened in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.
The Oxford Police Department posted photos on social media and asked drivers to avoid the area for a while.
“Please use another route,” the department posted on X. “And no, you cannot come help ‘clean up.’”
