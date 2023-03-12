College umpire suspended for game-ending called strikes

The Southland Conference said in its statement — which didn't identify Drummond by name — that after a thorough review, “the home plate umpire's conduct was conduct and actions were deemed detrimental to the conference and in violation of Section 3 Character and Conduct of the CCA Mechanics Manual for Baseball.”

Section 3 states, in part, that "umpires are expected to exhibit and uphold the standards of integrity of the umpiring profession," and that “umpires shall bear a great responsibility for engendering public confidence in sports.”

A replacement umpire was assigned Saturday to the weekend series' second game, which New Orleans won 35-3, surpassing the Privateers' previous record of 32 runs in a game against Northern Illinois in 1994. UNO hit eight home runs Saturday.

