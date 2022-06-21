Nguyen is Democratic nominee for Georgia secretary of state

There were three other statewide runoffs — lieutenant governor, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner — where Democrats were selecting nominees. Republicans were voting in three congressional races, while Democrats have a pair of congressional runoffs.

In the 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta, trucking company owner Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in a runoff to become the Republican nominee.

Collins, the son of former congressman Mac Collins, was narrowly the frontrunner in the eight-candidate May primary, while an endorsement from former President Donald Trump helped push Jones into second place.

Democrats in the 10th District, which runs from suburban Atlanta through 18 counties, were having their own runoff Tuesday. Collins will face either Tabitha Johnson-Green or Jessica Fore. The district is drawn to elect a Republican.

In the 6th District in Atlanta’s northern suburbs, emergency room physician Rich McCormick is trying to hold off Trump-backed lawyer Jake Evans. That race has revolved around accusations by each candidate that the other is insufficiently conservative.

Republicans have high hopes of knocking off 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop in southwest Georgia’s 2nd District. The GOP is choosing between former Army officer Jeremy Hunt and real estate developer Chris West in that race.

Democrats are settling runoffs in two districts. In the coastal 1st District, Wade Herring is trying to keep Joyce Marie Griggs from again being the party’s nominee against incumbent Republican Buddy Carter. In the 10th District, Jessica Fore is running against Tabitha Johnson-Green, who was the Democratic nominee in the previous configuration of the district in 2018 and 2020.

Tuesday's races could be won or lost by small margins as turnout is expected to be very low. In contrast to the May 24 primary, which saw record early voting numbers, fewer than 165,000 people had voted early in person or by mail as of Monday. That includes about 100,000 Democrats and 60,000 Republicans

The candidates facing off in the other statewide Democratic races are Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall for lieutenant governor, William Boddie and Nicole Horn for labor commissioner, and Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker for insurance commissioner.

Combined Shape Caption Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler participates in Georgia's secretary of state democratic primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen participates in Georgia's secretary of state democratic primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Mike Collins participates in Georgia's 10th Congressional District republican primary election runoff debates on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson