Collins, Brin lead No. 25 Tulsa to stunning 2 OT win

Corey Taylor II, carrying the ball for the first time in four games, gained 132 yards on 19 carries for Tulsa.

Tulane (5-5, 2-5) was coming off a 38-12 victory over then-No. 25 Navy last week, its first win over a ranked opponent in 36 years, and nearly did it again just five days later.

Stephen Huderson ran for 106 yards on 25 carries for the Green Wave, including the contest’s first TD on a 5-yard run with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter. Larry Brooks had an interception and recovered a fumble for the Green Wave.

TAKEAWAY

Tulane: The Green Wave entered the game having scored at least 30 points in seven straight games, the first time they’d done that since 1998, but were shut out in the first half and scored a season-low 24 points. Marek Glover missed field goal attempts from 28 (in the first quarter) and 54 yards (in the second), but did connect on one from 39 yards out in the first overtime. Tulane entered the day averaging 404.3 yards per game and gained 277 in regulation and 302 overall.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane’s offense once again sputtered in the first quarter, although at least this time, they didn’t fall behind in the game, entering the second quarter tied 0-0. Tulsa gained just 58 yards of offense in the opening period, continuing its season-long trend of starting slow. The Golden Hurricane have scored just 12 points all season in the first quarter and average just 72 yards in their first quarters, while gaining an average of 119.4 per quarter in the other three.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the dramatic victory, Tulsa, which hadn’t been ranked since it was No. 24 in the final 2010 season poll, should remain in the poll for at least another week and possibly move up a couple of spots.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Conclude their regular season on Nov. 28 at home against Memphis.

Tulsa: At Houston on Nov. 28.

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith (11) throws user pressure from Tulane nose tackle Jeffery Johnson (77) as offensive lineman Dylan Couch blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Tulane defensive end Noah Seiden (91) tackles Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Tulane running back Cameron Carroll (20) is tackled by Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki