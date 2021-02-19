Collins says she'll vote against Biden budget nominee Tanden

Collins criticized Tanden for deleting tweets in the days before her nomination was announced and said that “raises concerns about her commitment to transparency.” She said Congress “has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent.”

“The OMB needs steady, experienced, responsive leadership," Collins said in a statement. "I will vote against confirming Ms. Tanden.”

Manchin said bipartisanship is “more important than ever” as the nation faces many crises and suggested Tanden was overtly partisan.

"I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement.

Tanden had also disparaged some Democrats on social media, most notably Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont.

Biden, asked Friday whether he would pull Tanden’s nomination, said he wouldn’t.

“I think we are going to find the votes and get her confirmed,” Biden said.

Tanden, an Asian American, would be the first woman of color to lead the OMB. The White House said on Monday she has “lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid.”

"Looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), appears before a Senate Committee on the Budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Anna Moneymaker Credit: Anna Moneymaker