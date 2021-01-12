Colliton agrees to 2-year extension with Blackhawks

“Jeremy has shown an innate ability to develop young talent throughout his two seasons as head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks,” President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman said in a release. “This, coupled with his vast knowledge of the game, exceptional communication skills and determination to win, makes us extremely confident Jeremy has what it takes to lead our team back to an elite level as we continue to build a roster that can compete year in and year out.”

Colliton was coaching at Rockford in the American Hockey League when he got the job with Chicago. He also played in the NHL, appearing in 57 games with the New York Islanders.